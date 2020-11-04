|
|
|
Johnson Isobel Sadly passed away on
23rd October 2020,
aged 81 years.
Isobel was a devoted Wife to Ray, Loving Mum to Tina, Caroline, Debbie, Raymond and Neil, Cherished Nana and Great Nana to all her grandchildren and good friend to many, who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
A service will be held at Louth Cemetery on Wednesday 11th November 2020, at 12pm.
Traditional mourning
wear preferred by family.
Floral tributes in memory of Isobel will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 4, 2020