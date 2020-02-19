|
|
|
Hubbard James Bedford
known as Jim Formerly of North Somercotes, Blacksmith and farrier for most of his life, passed away peacefully on
5th February 2020 at
Meadows Court, Hogsthorpe.
Dearly loved husband to Doreen.
Dearly loved Dad of Carolyn and Diane, Grandad of Gail, Tina, James and Neil, Dawn, Shaun and Sam, and his
15 great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Alford Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 11:00. Family flowers only, but
donations if desired payable to RSPCA. Please see our online obituary on funeral zone - www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 39 South Street, Alford LN13 9AJ Tel: 01507463444
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 19, 2020