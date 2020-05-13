Home

James Parker Notice
Parker James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully,
at home and with great dignity
on 4th May 2020, aged 85 years.

Devoted husband to the late Gwen.
Loving brother, brother in law & uncle.
A great friend to many.

A private funeral service
is to take place.

Donations can be made directly to
St Lawrence's Church, Fulstow
or visit our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries,
where donations to
Cancer Research UK
can be made directly to the charity.

All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on May 13, 2020
