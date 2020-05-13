|
|
|
Parker James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully,
at home and with great dignity
on 4th May 2020, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to the late Gwen.
Loving brother, brother in law & uncle.
A great friend to many.
A private funeral service
is to take place.
Donations can be made directly to
St Lawrence's Church, Fulstow
or visit our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries,
where donations to
Cancer Research UK
can be made directly to the charity.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on May 13, 2020