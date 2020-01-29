|
|
|
Seymour James Robin
'Rob' (Seymour & Castle)
Peacefully passed away on
14th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Husband of the late Lorna and
partner to the late Jessie,
father of Helen, Peter, Sarah
and the late Debbie, father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The Funeral Service is to
take place at Alford Crematorium
on Monday 17th February 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
can be left after the Service or
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/
obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 29, 2020