|
|
|
REGLER (nee Buckeridge)
Jane It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jane,
tragically taken from us on
25th December 2019, aged 75 years.
Jane was a much loved wife, mum,
nan and friend who will be sadly
missed by all that knew her.
A Celebration of her life will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 12pm.
Jane requested for everyone not
to wear black, but come in
bright colours with a smile.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for LNAACT can be left at the service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020