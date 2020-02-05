Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Regler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Regler

Notice Condolences

Jane Regler Notice
REGLER (nee Buckeridge)
Jane It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jane,
tragically taken from us on
25th December 2019, aged 75 years.

Jane was a much loved wife, mum,
nan and friend who will be sadly
missed by all that knew her.

A Celebration of her life will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 12pm.
Jane requested for everyone not
to wear black, but come in
bright colours with a smile.

Donations in lieu of flowers please
for LNAACT can be left at the service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -