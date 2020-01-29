|
Broady Jean Marjorie
(née Oldham) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 22nd January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Much loved mum of Lesley and Wendy. Matriarch to five generations and a true character who will leave
many beautiful memories.
A service is to be held at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe on
18th February at 11:00am followed by the committal at Alford Crematorium.
Family have requested colourful clothing to be worn.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations can be left at the service
or made out to St Barnabas Hospice
and sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-op Funeral Service,
High Street,
Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU.
Tel : 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 29, 2020