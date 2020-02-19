Home

Jean Wallis Notice
Wallis Jean Margaret Aged 88 years, of Donington on Bain, passed away on 31st January, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Joe.
Dearly loved mum of Kevin, Fred and mother in law of Pam and Helen. Cherished nanna of Liam,
Lauren, Harry and Sarah.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Andrew's Church, Donington on Bain on
Tuesday 3rd March at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to League of Friends Louth Hospital,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
