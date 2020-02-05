Home

Resources
BARNES Joan
'Poppy' Former teacher at
Covenham and North Thoresby.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
Poppy who passed away peacefully with her family at her side on
26th January, aged 93 years.
Loving mum of Stella and mother in law of Duncan. Dear granny to
Pete and Ben and great granny to Stanley, Billy and Merryn.
Sister to Jane.
She will also be sadly missed by
Harriet, Penny and Jackie.
A celebration of her life will take place at Covenham St Marys Church on
Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare
110 Kidgate, Louth
LN11 9BX or
Tel 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
