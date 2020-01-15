Home

Bowers Joan Valentine Passed away peacefully on the
9th of January 2020
aged almost 92 years.
Joan was the last of her family's generation and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her smile made others happy.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe on
Tuesday 28th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to either
St Peter's Church or Samaritans UK
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
