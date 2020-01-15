|
|
|
CABON John Robert 19th May 1928
-
31st December 2019
John passed away peacefully at Grimsby Hospital.
Beloved dad to Susan, Darren and Beverley and much loved
by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 21st January 1.30pm at Grimsby Crematorium.
Traditional mourning wear preferred.
Donations in memory of John are for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and can be given on the day or by ambucopter.org.uk.
A gathering of family and friends who knew John will take place at the
Louth Hotel, Mablethorpe at 4pm.
All enquiries to
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020