GROCOCK John Of Mablethorpe, formerly of Leicester, passed away peacefully on the
18th December 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved brother of Janet, Joyce and Ray. Father to Stephen and Michael.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 1.00pm.
Donations, if desired, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU. Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020