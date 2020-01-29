Home

HUNT John Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at the
Wolds Care Centre, Louth
(formerly of Manor Farm,
Scamblesby)
aged 84 years.
Devoted Father of
Steve, Jennie, Lesley, Bob and
James. John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Martin's Church, Scamblesby
on Thursday 6th February at
11.30am. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to upkeep of
Scamblesby Church.
All enquiries to:
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors, 55/57 North Street,
Horncastle, Lincs LN9 5DX
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
