Jesney John Christopher Chris and all the family
would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards, flowers and support during our sad loss of John.
All have been very much appreciated.
Thank you for all the donations made
to LANAACT in John's memory.
Many thanks to the
Reverend Father James for the comforting words at the service and to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services Alford for their care over
the funeral arrangements.
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020