John Payne Notice
PAYNE John Everitt Passed away peacefully at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston on Wednesday 19th August 2020
aged 76.
Dearly loved Husband to Rosemary, much loved Father to Sarah & Michael, Grandpa to Thomas, Mollie & Ben.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
3rd September 2020 at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Mablethorpe RNLI.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 26, 2020
