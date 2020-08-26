|
|
|
PAYNE John Everitt Passed away peacefully at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston on Wednesday 19th August 2020
aged 76.
Dearly loved Husband to Rosemary, much loved Father to Sarah & Michael, Grandpa to Thomas, Mollie & Ben.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
3rd September 2020 at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Mablethorpe RNLI.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 26, 2020