WILSON John Burgess Sadly passed away after a long illness on 18th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Betty,
special father to Mark, David and Claire, dear father in law of Paula, Angela and Sam, wonderful and funny grandad of Jessica, Joseph, Annie, Zoe, Ashley, Sara and the late Natalie.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
or "Marie Curie" can be left via
our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 26, 2020