Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilson

Notice Condolences

John Wilson Notice
WILSON John Burgess Sadly passed away after a long illness on 18th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Betty,
special father to Mark, David and Claire, dear father in law of Paula, Angela and Sam, wonderful and funny grandad of Jessica, Joseph, Annie, Zoe, Ashley, Sara and the late Natalie.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
or "Marie Curie" can be left via
our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -