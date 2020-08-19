|
KIRKBY Joseph (Joe) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 8th August 2020, aged 79.
He leaves a devoted wife Barbara
and he was a loving Dad to
Deborah, Stephen, Gary and families.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired
payable to Lincolnshire and
Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust or Dementia UK,
by cheque -
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-op
Funeral Service, 39 South Street,
Alford, LN13 9AJ (01507 463444)
or via Just Giving page on our
online obituary on Funeral Zone,
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary .
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 19, 2020