Lincolnshire Co-op’s Funeral Service Alford
39 South Street
Alford, Lincolnshire LN13 9AJ
01507 463 444
Joseph Kirkby

Joseph Kirkby Notice
KIRKBY Joseph (Joe) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 8th August 2020, aged 79.
He leaves a devoted wife Barbara
and he was a loving Dad to
Deborah, Stephen, Gary and families.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired
payable to Lincolnshire and
Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust or Dementia UK,
by cheque -
or via Just Giving page on our
online obituary on Funeral Zone,
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary .
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 19, 2020
