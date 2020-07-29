|
|
|
Arnold Joyce On 18th July 2020,
Joyce passed away.
Loving wife of the late Cyril, mum of Margaret and Helen and the late David & Stephen. Mother in law
to Brian and David. Granny to Louise, Anne marie, Kylie and Stacey
and Great Granny to Noah and Ava.
A private family service will take
place at Grimsby Crematorium. Donations in her memory can be paid directly to the Mare & Foal Sanctuary.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth
LN11 9BX
Tel: 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020