|
|
|
BERESFORD Joyce Peacefully passed away at
Stewton House Nursing Home, Louth on 6th April 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "LNAACT"
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 15, 2020