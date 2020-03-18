Home

PARKINSON Joyce Peacefully passed away on
1st March 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Harry,
much loved mum of Graham & Rita, Steve & Ruth, Lou & Julie and treasured nana and great nana.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Dementia UK"
or "E.A.C.H." can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
