|
|
|
Waller Joyce Of Church Lane, Utterby passed away
peacefully at the Wolds Care Centre
on 11th April, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond,
much loved mum to Keith & Colin,
mother in law to Julie & Tina and gran
to Kate, James, Hannah & Bethany.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private family cremation is to take
place with a celebration of her life
to be arranged at a later date.
Donations if desired to Lincs & Notts
Air Ambulance can be made directly to
the charity or via our online memorial
at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 22, 2020