Humberston Kathleen Mary Beloved sister of the
late Peter, Late Margaret
and the late Janet,
loving aunt to many nephews,
nieces and valued friend to the
village of North Somercotes.
Kathleen sadly but peacefully
passed away on 21st November 2020, whilst in the loving care of
Waltham House residential home.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St Marys Church, North Somercotes,
on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be made to
'North Somercotes Meals on Wheels' c/o Mashfords Funeral Home,
Norfolk Lane,
Cleethorpes, DN35 8BB.
Enquiries 01472 200004.
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 2, 2020