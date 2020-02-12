|
Rushby Kathleen Mary Of Alford passed away peacefully
on 2nd February 2020.
Much loved wife of Gordon,
mum to 3 sons Graham, Colin
and Peter. Mum-in-law to Andrea
and Jayne, Grandma to Tami, Leanne, Michelle, Simon and Katrina.
Great Grandma to Ethan, Lucas, Fyfa, Evie, Poppy, Edith, Edward and Isaac.
Will be greatly missed by all family
and friends.
Funeral service to be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 11:00.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired payable to Alzheimers UK.
Please see our online obituary on funeral zone-www.lincolnshire.coop/
obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ. Tel: 01507463444
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020