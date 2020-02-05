|
Wain Kathleen May
(Kath) Passed away peacefully
at Stewton House,
aged 105 years.
Wife of the late Fred Wain (Bud)
Dearly loved mother of Ann, David
and the late Paul & Pauline.
Devoted gran and great granny.
A wonderful lady loved by many.
She will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 20th February 2020
at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth,
LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020