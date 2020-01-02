|
|
|
BRAGG Keith Edward Sadly passed away on
13th December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Angela and Julia, grandfather of Fernanda.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
and "Ruth Strauss Foundation"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 2, 2020