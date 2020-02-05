Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
15:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Swain

Notice Condolences

Keith Swain Notice
Swain Keith Alexander Unexpectedly passed away on 20th January 2020
aged 85 years.
Keith was a much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Uncle and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "The British Heart Foundation" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB.
Tel: 01507 442300.
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -