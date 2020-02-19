|
Gosling Kenneth Frederick
'Ken' Passed away peacefully at The Wolds Care Centre on 9th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband to the late Gwen.
Wonderful dad to Julie and Denise,
father in law to Peter and Dick.
Loving grandad and great grandad.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 10am.
Flowers welcome and donations, if desired, payable to "Dementia UK
and Parkinson's UK" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 19, 2020