R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Lilian Fisher

Lilian Fisher Notice
Fisher Lilian Peacefully passed away on
1st November 2020, aged 91 years.
Lilian was a very much-loved
Wife, Mum, Nan, Great Nan and good friend who will be dearly
missed by all that knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 16th November 2020 at 11am.
Lilian loved all colours
so no black preferred.
Family flowers only please
but if so desired a donation in
lieu with cheques made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" or "Macular Society" will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 11, 2020
