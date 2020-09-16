|
Leach Lilian Mary
"Lil" Passed away peacefully at home on 1st September 2020 aged 89 years.
Lil was a loving Aunt to
Susan and Michelle,
Loving Sister to Jimmy,
Loving Sister in Law to Betty,
Much loved friend to Sandra.
Lilian will be dearly missed
be all that knew her.
A private family funeral service will be held but if so desired a donation in memory of Lilian with cheques made payable to "British Heart Foundation" will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 16, 2020