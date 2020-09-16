Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Leach

Notice Condolences

Lilian Leach Notice
Leach Lilian Mary
"Lil" Passed away peacefully at home on 1st September 2020 aged 89 years.
Lil was a loving Aunt to
Susan and Michelle,
Loving Sister to Jimmy,
Loving Sister in Law to Betty,
Much loved friend to Sandra.
Lilian will be dearly missed
be all that knew her.
A private family funeral service will be held but if so desired a donation in memory of Lilian with cheques made payable to "British Heart Foundation" will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -