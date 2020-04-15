Home

Margaret Carruthers

Margaret Carruthers Notice
Carruthers Margaret Rose
(née Venters) Passed away peacefully,
on her 85th birthday,
22nd March 2020.
Loving wife of James, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Re-united with Jane.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Private funeral will take place
at Alford Crematorium
Donations, if desired, payable to 'LNAACT' may be sent c/o
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
