Carruthers Margaret Rose
(Née Venters)
Of Mablethorpe
22nd March 1935 - 22nd March 2020
Passed away peacefully and courageously at home in the
loving care of her family following
a cruel turn of fate.
Her dignity and final wishes upheld.
For those who wish to pay their respects her funeral cortege will
make the journey from her home at Queens Park, towards the high street on Friday 24th April at 12.30 to
Alford where a private family service and cremation will be held.
Relatives and friends of Margaret will respectfully be invited to attend a service followed by commital and interment at the Venters family grave to be held at St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe, at a later date.
Soon I will be able to remember her,
By her side in the garden, singing.
Right where I'll always be.
In her soft wind I will whisper,
In her warm sun I will glisten,
Until I see her once again,
In a world without end,
She goes on.
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 22, 2020