Dickinson Sadly we have to announce the passing of Margaret Jane Dickinson on
29th April 2020.
Jane was the beloved and loving wife of John and a very special friend of her sister Mary, step son Ian and
step daughter Lynn. Acknowledged by her many relatives and friends as a very brave lady, she was
loved by all who knew her.
The private family funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, but any donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent to 9 Croft Park, North Ferriby,
East Riding of Yorkshire, HU14 3JX.
It is expected that a service celebrating Jane's life will take place at a later date.
Au Revoir, sweetheart.
Published in Louth Leader on May 6, 2020