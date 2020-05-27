Home

Margaret Rhodes

Margaret Rhodes Notice
Rhodes Margaret Ann Aged 82 years, of South Ormsby, passed away on the 19th May 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Peter,
dearly loved mother of David and Sam, dear mother in law of Jacqui and Karen and a cherished granny of
Tommy, Ellie and Keira.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable directly to "Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance Charitable Trust" and "The National Autistic Society"
or via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on May 27, 2020
