Roberts Margaret Peacefully passed away
on 15th February 2020,
aged 91 years.
Margaret was a much loved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma, Auntie
and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
A service will be held at
Sutton Methodist Church on
Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 1pm followed by Alford Crematorium.
Margaret has requested
mourners to wear something
in red or bright colours.
Family flowers only but if so desired, donations in lieu with cheques
made payable to the RNLI will
be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 19, 2020