|
|
|
SKIPWORTH (née Des-Forges)
Margaret Elizabeth
'Mag' Peacefully passed away after
a short illness on 23 July 2020,
aged 83 years.
Much loved sister of Carol and
aunt to Andrew, Paul, Lene,
Thomas and Connor.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "The Ark" can
be left via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020