Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Skipworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Skipworth

Notice Condolences

Margaret Skipworth Notice
SKIPWORTH (née Des-Forges)
Margaret Elizabeth
'Mag' Peacefully passed away after
a short illness on 23 July 2020,
aged 83 years.

Much loved sister of Carol and
aunt to Andrew, Paul, Lene,
Thomas and Connor.

A private family funeral is to take place.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "The Ark" can
be left via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -