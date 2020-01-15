|
|
|
Sutton Margaret Of Alford, passed away peacefully on the 7th January 2020.
Dearly loved wife, Mum and Gran.
Final farewells will be held at
St Wilfrid's Church on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 1pm, followed by burial at Alford Cemetery. Donations if desired payable to L.A.N.A.A.C.T. and Alford Dementia Support Group.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford,
LN13 9AJ (01507 463444).
Please see our online obituary
on Funeral Zone, www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020