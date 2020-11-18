Home

WAUMSLEY Margaret
'Marny' Passed away peacefully on
6 November 2020, aged 76 years.
Cherished wife of the late Mick,
much loved mum of Michael, Nick, Trish and Tina. Adored granny to Holly, Will, Millie, Charlie, Amelie and Raff and
mar to Joe and Beth.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Floral tributes are welcome, or donations, if desired, made payable to 'Asthma UK' can be sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 18, 2020
