WILLIAMS Margaret It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Margaret who passed away peacefully on 15th October
aged 99 years, in Stewton House Nursing Home, Louth.
Dear wife of the late Brian.
Loving mum of Tim, Jerry, Hugh
and the late Mark.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place in Louth, on Thursday 5th November at 2pm. Due to current regulations there is a limit to the number of mourners attending. If you wish to attend please enquire with Kettle's Louth.
Please make any donations in
Margaret's memory to the Stroke
Association or flowers are welcome.
Flowers and all enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare, Louth.
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 28, 2020