Carpenter Martin John It is with deep regret to announce that Martin, aged 69 years,
passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020 with his loving family at his side, after a short illness fought with great dignity and courage.
Much loved and adored
husband to Sue,
treasured and loved dad to Rachel and Leah, special grandad to Freddie, Benjamin and (bump to be).
Martin was also a dear father-in-law to Mark and Paul, a dear brother to Lynne, uncle to Carla, friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Martin's life will be
held at Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 1.30pm.
By request family flowers only, but donation in Martin's memory can be made to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to:
J.W. Emberson Funeral Directors,
81 Macaulay Street, Grimsby.
Tel: 01472 250074
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020