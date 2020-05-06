Home

WARD Martin Reginald Neil It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Martin who passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family on 27th April
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of Joan and devoted father of Alison, Sarah and son in law Mark, brother to Lynne and Glynn and brother in law of Robert, Donna,
Bet and Derek, Margaret and Glynn, Sheila and Jim, Mary (deceased)
and Ray (deceased).
Martin will be so sadly missed by all.
A private family funeral service will be taking place. If so desired, donations in
Martin's memory may be made to Cancer Research UK
(https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/
get-involved/donate) or
The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home (please send cheques payable to 'The Ark' to The Ark,
Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes, Lincs LN11 7NX)
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9QX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on May 6, 2020
