Ward Martin Joan and family wish to express sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support, kind words, cards, letters and flowers following the loss of Martin.
Special thanks also to staff on ICU and HDU wards, Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, for their care.
Thank you to Rev. Nick Brown
and Kettle Funeralcare for
their kindness and sympathetic
funeral arrangements, and to all who have given charitable donations in Martin's memory.
Published in Louth Leader on July 22, 2020