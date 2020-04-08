|
|
|
BEST Mary Peacefully on 27th March 2020,
aged 88 years, loving and
devoted wife of the late Cyril.
Retired Headteacher of Thrunscoe Infants School, Cleethorpes.
A private service will be taking place.
Anyone who would like to make a donation in Mary's memory are
invited to do so to either of the following charities she supported:
Friends of St James Church Louth, RNLI, British Heart Foundation,
Cancer Research or
Pancreatic Cancer UK
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 8, 2020