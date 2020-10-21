|
Farrow Mary (Edith) Passed away peacefully on
Friday the 9th October 2020,
aged 76 years.
Loving Wife to Arthur.
Mother to Simon and Deborah.
A much loved Sister, Aunty and Cousin.
Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private Family funeral service
to be held.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired payable to the Royal British Legion.
Please see our online obituary
on MuchLoved.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 39 South Street,
Alford LN13 9AJ
Tel: 01507463444
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 21, 2020