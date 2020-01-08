|
Reeve Mary Of Greenways, Louth Road, Gayton-le-Marsh, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 21st December,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edward Reeve. Mary will be greatly missed by her children Edward, John, Sandra, James and Lorraine and their families,
and all those that knew her.
A service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 2-00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished can be made in Mary's memory, and made payable to Marie Curie and sent to the family
or can be sent to:
Arnold Funeral Services,
38 High St, Sutton on Sea,
Mablethorpe LN12 2HB
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020