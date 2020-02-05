|
Willoughby Maurice Maurice, of Grove Farm, Thurlby, passed away peacefully at home
on 18th January 2020.
Much loved husband of Joyce,
father of Andrew and Kevin,
father-in-law of Janice and Minty, grandfather to Lisa, Matthew and Rachel, great-grandfather to
Thomas and Charlie.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to
St Barnabas Hospice Trust.
Funeral service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Church on
Thursday 13th February at 12.00 followed by committal at
Alford Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ
Tel : 01507 463444
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020