Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Willoughby

Notice Condolences

Maurice Willoughby Notice
Willoughby Maurice Maurice, of Grove Farm, Thurlby, passed away peacefully at home
on 18th January 2020.
Much loved husband of Joyce,
father of Andrew and Kevin,
father-in-law of Janice and Minty, grandfather to Lisa, Matthew and Rachel, great-grandfather to
Thomas and Charlie.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to
St Barnabas Hospice Trust.
Funeral service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Church on
Thursday 13th February at 12.00 followed by committal at
Alford Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ
Tel : 01507 463444
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -