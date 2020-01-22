|
HARRIES Melanie Anne It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Melanie who passed away peacefully on 6th January 2020, aged 67 years.
A cherished wife of Ray and much loved mum to Rhian and Matthew. A beloved niece of Adrian and Delia, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020