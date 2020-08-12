|
MULDOON Michael Joseph Peacefully at home in Saltfleetby on
4th August, cared for by his children.
He leaves his wife Jill, daughters Lynda, Joanna, Maggie and son, Anthony.
A joint memorial service will be held for him and his beloved brother Francis in the latter's lovely garden in Glasgow when conditions permit.
All friends and extended family
will be welcome to attend.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired payable
to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 39 South Street, Alford LN13 9AJ
Tel: 01507 463444.
