NAULLS Michael It is with sadness that we announce the death of Michael who passed away peacefully on the 2nd November 2020 aged 81 years, after a long illness. Father of Rachael and Helen. Father in law to Rob and Ian. Grandad to Ollie, Adam, Becca and Emily. Brother to Malcolm and brother-in-law to Lynn.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th November 2020, 1:30pm at Grimsby Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if you so wish, can made directly to Macmillan Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 135 Granville Street, Grimsby DN32 9PB T: 01472 355 395
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 11, 2020