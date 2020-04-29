Home

Robinson Michael Henry Aged 70, peacefully passed away on
Friday, April 17th, 2020
at Castle Hill Hospital
after a long period of illness.
Loving father to Ben and Laura and her partner Adam. Much loved brother of Angela, Stephen and Martin.
Dear brother-in-law to Mike and Jayne.
A much-loved uncle and a valued
friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place.
At a later date a service in celebration of Michael's life will be held at
St Helen's Church, North Thoresby.
Please view the online obituary at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 29, 2020
