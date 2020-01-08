|
|
|
RAYBOULD Owen It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Owen
who passed away peacefully on
28th December aged 86 years.
Dear husband to Barbara.
Loving dad to Karen, Mark, Martine and Lisa. Fabulous grandpa to Lauren, Amy, Charlotte, Jacob, Georgia, Frances, Joseph, Ethan and Theo and
great grandpa to Louie.
Father in law to Alison,
Steve, Paul and Sean.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A celebration of Owen's life will take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations in lieu of flowers for Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020