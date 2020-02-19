Home

Sands Pamela
(nee Appleby) Sadly, but peacefully
passed away, with her family at her side, after a short illness,
on 3rd February 2020 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital.

Mother to Susan and Karen.
Mother in law, nana, great nana
and sister.

The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11am.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "NLAG NHS FT Charitable Funds" for Amethyst Ward, can be left after the Service, or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth,
LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
